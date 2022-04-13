Maidenhead Easter 10 returns on Good Friday after three-year absence

More than 800 runners are set to take to the streets on Good Friday as the Maidenhead Easter 10 returns to Woodlands Park.

It will be the first time in three years that Maidenhead Athletic Club’s (MAC) flagship event is held in-person after 2020’s cancellation and 2021’s virtual run.

Those aiming for the fastest times will be looking to complete the course in just under an hour, which begins at 9.30am.

Runners will compete two laps of the office park in Cox Green, then head out into the countryside taking them around White Waltham before returning to the finish line at Woodlands Park.

Funds raised during the 10-mile run will be split between MAC – which is looking to help support the junior squads – and local charities.

Furthermore, residents from Cherry Garden Nursing Home – some of whom will be partaking in a section of the course – will be cheering on runners towards the end of the route.

Jennefer Francis, race director for this year’s event, said she was looking forward to directing proceedings for the first time.

Speaking to the Advertiser, she said: “Ten miles is quite an unusual distance, so we do get people who travel from a little bit away to run a ten-mile race – you often go from 10k to a half-marathon, so you don’t often get a ten mile race.

“A handful of our winners will get in under 60 minutes, which is quite a challenge for them to do.

“I quite like it, it’s a great course. There’s a bit of running on the business park which means you get to see all of the other runners, because quite often in races you set off and then you don’t see anybody.

“Then, you head off across the fields, and you get some nice country views down the country lanes.

“There’ll also be some enthusiastic marshals around the course – MAC is an incredibly friendly club and welcomes everybody, so hopefully runners will experience that as they go around as well.”

Butchers Lane, Bottle Lane, Westacott Way, Cherry Garden Lane and Breadcroft Lane will be closed for their entire lengths between 8.30am and 12.30pm to allow the run to take place, and Broadmoor Road at its junction with Butchers Lane.

For more information, visit www.maidenheadac.org/easter-10/