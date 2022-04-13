'No further action' on Holmanleaze community facilities relocation

Community facilities at Holmanleaze are set to remain in place after fears that six community groups could be relocated into a single facility.

Concerns were raised by scout groups and the Ivy Leaf Club following the emergence of a report which recommended the six groups moved into a new purpose-built facility in Blackamoor Lane.

The report was withdrawn by council leader Andrew Johnson at the September 30 meeting, but a number of groups including The Ivy Leaf and 9th Maidenhead (URC) Scout Group said they had been left in the dark about any relocation.

However, at a communities overview and scrutiny panel on Tuesday evening, Ian Brazier-Dubber of the RBWM Property Company confirmed discussions had since taken place and that there would be ‘no further action’ on the September report.

“Firstly, the adoption of the Borough Local Plan which obviously has continued [since September] and we identified the sites confirmed in Holmanleaze as sites for community use,” said Mr Brazier-Dubber.

“Those sites actually sustain and commit to those sites being continued as community uses, so obviously the

intention to redevelop those would be somewhat contrary to the Local Plan in policy terms.

“Similarly, we’ve had chance to meet existing tenants of those properties and understand the full scope now of their tenancies and how they’re operating.

“In that case, those tenants are secure in their tenancies, and still have significant time remaining on their leases.

“Drawing those two things together, it was concluded following that review there was no further action to take in terms of the initial report that was brought forward.

“Subsequently, we decided to allow those sites to remain as they are as part of any development proposals and continue to look at ways in which we can actually help to sustain and improve those locations for those community uses at this point in time.”