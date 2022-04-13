Flats could be coming to Maidenhead Golf Course, residents told

Six storey high flats could be coming to the Maidenhead Golf Course site, council officers told an engagement session last week.

The news comes as the council continues to hold virtual sessions on the site known as South West Maidenhead, which includes the golf course, Braywick Park and an industrial area south of the A308(M) known as ‘The Triangle’.

AL13 in the Borough Local Plan, which encompasses the golf course and land south of Harvest Hill Road, is earmarked for 2,600 homes altogether.

These homes would be split into two neighbourhoods, with the southern section of the site featuring larger houses with space for gardens.

In the northern neighbourhood, which is said to be ‘town centre-facing’, there will flats of up to ‘four-to-six storeys’ in height, which would be of a similar height to the Trinity Place development in St Ives Road.

Speaking in the virtual session on Wednesday, April 6, Ian Gillespie, interim policy manager at RBWM, said there would be a ‘broadly equal split’ between flats and houses within the allocation with the northern part of the site being ‘predominantly-flatted development’.

“There is some guidance on heights and development within the adopted Borough Local Plan,” said Mr Gillespie.

“At the back of the Local Plan there are proformas for each of the development sites, and for AL13 it does talk about the northern neighbourhood being orientated towards the town centre, and that here building heights and densities will reflect those in the town centre.

“And then, it talks about building heights of between four to six storeys in and around the local centre just north of Harvest Hill Road.”

Concerns were also raised over the loss of greenbelt in Maidenhead as a result of the BLP.

Mr Gillespie confirmed there were plans for a ‘green spine’ running through the site for wildlife, as well as an area running along the southern boundary of the land south of Harvest Hill Road.

In addition, Ian Motuel, planning policy manager at the council, said: “In terms of the greenbelt, first thing to say is that all of the borough except larger towns is greenbelt, so the greenbelt doesn’t really belong to any particular one settlement.

“Maidenhead doesn’t have its own greenbelt – it just happens to be land that’s between the settlements, so I don’t think it’s right to say Maidenhead itself is losing half of its greenbelt.

“Turning to green areas, I think we would acknowledge that some of that green area is going to be developed on.

“However, the proforma does require areas of strategic green space as well as more localised green space throughout the site as well as the green spine which will run through the site.”

To view a recording of engagement sessions in full, visit: tinyurl.com/mryjpv9t