Return of Easter Family Fun Day in Grenfell Park

Those looking for family fun this Easter are encouraged to hop on over to Grenfell Park on Saturday April 16 for an Easter Family Fun Day.

The event organised by Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club is coming back after a two-year enforced break due to lockdowns.

It runs from 11am to 3pm and is aimed at young families, with children aged 0-12 free to attend.

During the event the club will be holding an Easter egg hunt, face painting, bunny mask-making and many other children’s activities.

Throughout the day there will also be children’s activities such as singing and dancing, fairground rides, a bouncy castle, ice cream and ‘plenty of chocolate’.

Visitors to the event will also be able to enjoy refreshments onsite including ice creams, hot food and freshly made coffees and teas to account for every possible weather type.

Those who seek him may be able to find the Easter Bunny hiding in the park.

Adam Hunter, event organiser, said: “The aim of the event is to bring people to the park, bringing the community together to enjoy the outdoors and have a great time.”

Back in 2019 over 600 people came to the park to enjoy the Easter fun.

For more information and to be kept up to date on rides and attractions visit www.maidenheadbridgerotary.org.uk/easterfunday

Alternatively, contact Lisa Hunter on 07876 341334 or e-mail enquiries@maidenheadbridgerotary.org.uk