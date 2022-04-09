Charity demand rises as energy bills surge

Soaring energy bills and increases in the cost of living are leaving more Royal Borough residents with tough decisions to make on their finances, leading charities have warned.

Typical charges for gas and electricity are rising by almost £700 a year for millions of UK households following a decision to increase the energy price cap from April 1.

Shoppers are also facing rising bills as grocery price inflation hit its highest level last month since April 2012, according to research by Kantar.

Jeremy Sandell, chief executive at Citizens Advice East Berkshire, said: “What we’re seeing is people coming forward who wouldn’t normally have considered themselves as people struggling financially.

“The rapid change in energy bills particularly has left people who certainly would’ve thought they could pay their bills at the end of the month seeing that change at the end of the month.

“A whole new tier of people have been dragged into the spiral of having to make those decisions about whether they heat the house or not.”

Citizens Advice East Berkshire helped 4,500 people in the Royal Borough with problems including debt, benefits support and housing issues last year.

The charity said it has seen a 20 per cent increase in requests for help so far this year across East Berkshire.

Despite being inundated with demand, Mr Sandell urged people to get in touch for help as soon as possible if they fear they are getting into debt.

He added: “The fundamental thing is ‘ask early’.

“The further you get down the line of debt and the further you get before asking about your entitlements, the harder it gets.

“There is a lot of demand on us so be patient.”

Those in need can call Citizens Advice East Berkshire for free on 0808 278 7914 Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Maidenhead Foodshare trustee Debbie Gee told the Advertiser that the charity is seeing more and more single people coming forward for help due to rises in the cost of living. The volunteer-group provides three-day packages of essential food supplies and hygiene products from the former Tesco store in the Nicholsons Centre.

“We’ve got more single people now than we’ve ever had before,” Debbie said.

“Single people have to pay for their bills on their own, their food on their own and all the utilities whereas when you’re in a couple you can share.”

The Foodshare trustee said the tough economic climate is like moving into ‘unknown territory’ but repeated the call for people to get in touch if they are struggling.

She added: “We can help top-up anyone that needs the support and never be embarrassed about coming forward.

“Don’t wait, just get in contact with us and we’ll see what we can do.”

Visit www.foodshare.charity or call 01628 262711.