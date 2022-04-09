Remember When: The changing face of Maidenhead

1972: Town planners were preparing for work to start on Maidenhead’s second multi-storey car park ahead of a link-up with the new sports complex at Holmanleaze.

The £400,000 car park would cater for between 600 and 700 cars and be built on the site of the Tyrells Buildings.

Residents were shown a model of the proposed sports centre, complete with a direct bridge link to the car park over the Northern Relief Road.

1982: While Marlow and Bourne End slept, 69 members of the Vulcan Venture Scout Unit took part in Operation Cleansweep 1982.

Armed with black plastic sacks, the group collected more than six tons of rubbish and more than £2,000 towards the unit’s minibus appeal fund.

1987: A small mission room in Providence Place was fenced off ahead off its scheduled demolition.

The decaying building, which had been used as a storeroom in its later years, was first built in 1910 as a mission for the Maidenhead Movement – a group founded in 1892 with an objective to ‘uplift the souls of the poor and neglected people of Maidenhead’.

1992: Lower school pupils at Maidenhead College for Girls entered an Easter bonnet competition.

The youngsters, aged between three and 10, made their bonnets at home and were encouraged to do as much as possible themselves.

A winner was chosen from each of the lower school’s nine classes.

1997: Maidenhead United sparked ecstatic celebrations at York Road as the biggest crowd of the season witnessed a 3-1 win over Sutton United in the semi-final of the Isthmian League Full Members Cup.

Goals from Francis Duku, Obinna Ulasi and Tyrone Houston clinched victory for the underdogs and a berth in their first cup final since 1982.

1997: Beaconsfield Tories chose a ‘little-known London barrister’ to replace shamed MP Tim Smith.

Conservatives in the constituency, which includes Taplow, Dorney and Burnham, picked Dominic Grieve to fight the seat in the May 1 General Election.

Tory association chairwoman Deirdre Holloway said Grieve was a ‘dark horse who came up on the outside and won’.

1997: More than 130 youngsters burned off their holiday energy with a fun-packed programme of Easter activities at Furze Platt School.

The bright sunshine was perfect weather for outdoor pursuits, while indoor activities included tie-dying t-shirts.