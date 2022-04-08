Prince Philip Trust Fund provides more than £50,000 to Royal Borough projects

More than £50,000 has been provided by The Prince Philip Trust Fund to more than 20 non-profit organisations, good causes and community groups.

During a recent meeting of the board of trustees, chaired by The Earl of Wessex, grants were allocated to 27 projects supporting residents across the Royal Borough.

Projects focusing on good healthcare for women have been provided with grants.

These include Cookham Medical Centre to kickstart a menopause outreach programme, and Target Ovarian Cancer to grow its one-to-one counselling and support services in the area.

Cookham Dean Cricket Club and Windsor Horse Rangers will also receive financial support to help towards raising money for their large capital projects, which will benefit residents who use their facilities.

Holyport Community Trust will also receive funds towards the cost of replacing the children’s playground.

A number of individuals will also receive funds from the Trust.

Dogs for Autism have been awarded a grant, which will contribute ‘significantly’ to the cost of finding and training a dog for an autistic Maidenhead resident.

A family in the local area with a disabled son will also receive funding for sensory equipment, and a teenager from the area has successfully applied for funding to complete her Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award.

Royal Borough arts projects are also being supported.

These include Maidenhead Music Society, Windsor Festival, Busy Buttons and Royal Free Singers.

The Windsor Theatre Guild will utilise its grant to buy electrical and sound equipment for summer performances.

Chris Aitken, secretary and trustee, said: “As we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year and also the life and legacy of our Founder, HRH Prince Philip, we are delighted that we are able to continue to build up and support the local communities in the Royal Borough for more years yet to come.”

Funding applications can be made at: www.theprincephiliptrustfund.org/