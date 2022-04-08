Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival to make long-awaited return

The Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival is set to make its physical return this summer after two years off – and plenty of drinks and entertainment is planned.

Organised by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough branch, the event is expected to attract about 1,000 people at its new venue at the NMCC sports bar at Summerleaze.

More than 60 beers and north of 20 ciders will be available to sample, as well as a host of live music acts and food offerings.

This is the first time the Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival has taken place physically since 2019, when it popped up at Desborough College.

The 2020 event was cancelled due to coronavirus and the 2021 showcase was held virtually to conform to restrictions at the time.

This year’s festival will be running across Friday, July 8 to Saturday, July 9 at Summerleaze Park from 12pm-11pm each day.

Admission is £5, with tickets bought in advance priced at £4.

There will also be a free pint for CAMRA members.

CAMRA branch chairman Allan Willoughby said: “We are pretty excited for it because we had the 2020 festival all lined up for the rugby club in Braywick Road, but that all came to a grinding halt.

“The following year was a virtual festival and that was pretty successful.

“This year we are back on song, we have got a new venue, which is a superb location.

“We will have the route very well sign-posted and a lot of publicity.

“We might even have some transport available from Maidenhead town centre to take people to the festival.”

Allan added that the ninth installment of the event has a ‘great itinery of things happening’, including entertainment from The Bottle Kids on Friday and the Maidenhead Concert Band on Saturday.

This year’s lead charity will be Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service in Snowball Hill.

“The sports bar are very keen and enthusiastic to have us along and we are extremely excited,” Allan said.

“There is probably about 15 or 16 of us on the committee who have wanted this for a long time.

“We think it is a big community event and we want to get as many people from Maidenhead and the surrounding areas alongside.”

Allan added that another aim for the festival is to recruit more members to CAMRA, and also appeal to non-beer and cider drinkers, with other drops available at the sports bar.

There will also be experts on hand to explain about different drinks to those interested in purchasing.

For more information, visit mbcf.camra.org.uk