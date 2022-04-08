Grilled food stall set to open physical store in Maidenhead

A grilled food establishment which has previously set up stalls in Maidenhead High Street is opening a physical store in the town.

Grilled Grub, owned by husband and wife duo Moumen and Lucy Khennache, will be opening in the former Subway unit at 19 High Street later this year.

The couple expect works to complete in time for an opening within the next month, although an official date has not yet been confirmed.

Grilled Grub was established a couple of months before the pandemic and, despite the circumstances, took advantage of takeaway-based business.

Moumen, who hails from Algeria but has lived in Maidenhead for nearly two decades, comes from a culinary background but has also been a taxi driver in the area, and saw his new food venture reach new heights, encouraging him to open a bricks and mortar store.

Foods including burgers, wraps and salads will be served, as well as catering for private events. The shop will also be selling sandwiches, coffee and breakfast.

Grilled Grub is set to be a takeaway business but there will be some breakfast bar style seating for customers who want to eat in.

“The business was built from scratch and it has really developed over the last couple of years,” said Lucy.

“During the pandemic a lot of businesses had trouble but this did really well, and in fact thrived.”

She added that the atmosphere in the new establishment will be ‘very relaxed’ as it looks to add to the food and drink offering in Maidenhead town centre.

For more information, search for Grilled Grub Maidenhead on Facebook.