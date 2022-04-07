Public notices: Premises licence for new Marlow festival

A licensing application for a festival and a road closure in Maidenhead feature in this week’s public notices.

Licensing

A music festival and spring market is set to come to Marlow’s Higginson Park in June.

Marlow Moves, organised by Market Square Group, will be held over the weekend of Saturday, June 18.

To ensure music can be played and alcohol can be served, Market Square Group has submitted an application for a premises licence in the park for the upcoming year.

The applicant is seeking permission to serve alcohol and play live and recorded music.

Attendees to the festival are invited to ‘feel the beat and enjoy the heat’ at the family-friendly music festival.

Two stages of music will be on offer, providing an ‘electric line-up spanning a range of genres blended for maximum satisfaction’.

Side show entertainment, children’s workshops, street food and bars are also planned.

On the Saturday, the festival will be taking place from 10am-9pm, whilst Sunday’s events will be running between 11am and 7.30pm.

For more information, visit: https://www.zoomevents.co.uk/

Traffic

Fairford Road is set to be closed by the council at the end of this month while contractors facilitate a new gas main connection.

Vehicles will be unable to pass through the road from its junction of St Luke’s Road to the northern boundary of property No.2.

The council plans to close the road from 8am on Monday, April 25, to 5pm on Friday, April 29.

The diversion route for traffic is via St Luke’s Road, A308 Craufurd Rise, Norfolk Road and Fairford Road.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.