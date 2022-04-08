Fat-busting football in Maidenhead open to new players

A weight-loss football club for men is halfway through its season – and is still open to new participants looking to get fit.

The Man v Fat seven-a-side football sessions are all about getting men healthier and more active via football, regardless of ability. It is for men with a BMI of 27.50 or over.

The programme has already seen some success in Berkshire, with 85 men from Reading and Slough losing 338kg (750 pounds) combined in last year's season.

New to Maidenhead, the season kicked off in February and is on its fifth week out of 14.

Sonny Moore, lead coach at Man v Fat Football (MvFF) Maidenhead, is a professional football coach outside of the programme.

“When [players] start out they are very nervous – they worry that they’re too overweight and they’re not good at football,” he said.

“Even though you may not be good at football, there’s more ways of winning than scoring goals on the pitch.”

A ‘win’ in Man v Fat can include improving eating habits and gradual sustained weight loss.

“In today’s society we go all or nothing – but if you go all in and it doesn’t work, you give up,” said Sonny.

Instead, it is about making small changes and ‘little incentives’, he said.

Currently, MvFF Maidenhead has four teams of eight or

nine players.

Because or work or childcare commitments taking some players away from games, Sonny says a couple more players on each team would ‘really help’.

Those interested are welcomed to come along and see if MvFF is right for them. Sessions take place on Fridays from 7pm to 9pm at Cox Green Leisure Centre, Highfield Lane Maidenhead, SL6 3AX. Visit manvfat

football.org/maidenhead