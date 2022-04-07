White Waltham children sell plants for Ukraine

SITE INDEX

    Four primary school children raised more than £80 for the Ukraine crisis appeal in record time earlier this week.

    On Monday evening, four students from White Waltham CE Primary School held a plant sale raising money for The British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis
    Appeal.

    Finley Roscoe, nine, Penelope Roscoe, eight, Tilly Joel, five, and Vihana Karthikeyan, four, organised the whole event.

    They chose to sell the plants and flowers for 50p. The hope was that everyone from their neighbourhood could afford to help, if prices were set low.

    Their gambit paid off and the pupils sold out of plants at lightning speed, raising £41 in just 30 minutes.

    Later in the day, another £40 paid was paid in by one of their earlier customers, bringing the new total to £81.

    To donate to the appeal, visit donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal

    Maidenhead

