Thames Valley's River Radio goes digital for a better service

A radio station covering Thames Valley has launched on Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) – making it accessible to a wider audience and more reliable.

River Radio launched in March last year, created by directors Sam Sethi and Michael Bourton. It now has around 100,000 listeners.

It has a more than 30 show presenters, with more than 20 subject-focused talk shows, covering a variety of topics such as arts, fitness, wellbeing, and food; and local events, politics, businesses, schools, bands and sports.

River Radio also runs traditional daily breakfast and drive-home shows. Each week, the Advertiser presents a news round-up, live on a Thursday at 9am.

A handful of smaller community radio stations broadcast on the FM signal. They are limited in their transmission range (less than 5km) and audience reach.

DAB is not limited by the confines of frequency, making connection more reliable, with no static.

It can also send information out alongside the broadcast, such as the name of the show or artist currently playing.

Besides DAB, River Radio also streams live on the web, on mobile and on smart voice assistants. It has also recently begun to video broadcast a few shows on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

The station’s full schedule is available on its website at river.radio/schedule