Crime and thriller author David Palin to visit Maidenhead Library

Crime and thriller author David Palin will pay a visit to Maidenhead Library as part of the World Book Night activities on Saturday, April 23.

Berkshire-based Palin is the author of several published novels.

His latest, Let The Game Commence, a dark thriller, was published by Matthew James Publishing in February.

It centres around Arthur Du Fuss, a bitter and reclusive widower, whose cult board-game Chancery earned him a fortune.

When Arthur kills himself, he decides to leave that fortune to one of his neighbours.

He decides on which using his famous game – but this brings on a curse that leaves no one untouched.

On Saturday, April 23, from 4.30pm-6.30pm, Palin will look at how the spark of an idea can become a novel, examine the creative process, and delve into what makes characters tick. Readers and budding authors are invited to join the author to discuss, ‘Does the plot drive the characters, or do the characters drive the plot?’

Entry is free and attendees will be invited to take part in a creative activity, so are advised to bring a pen and paper.

Matthew James Publishing will also discount the digital edition of Let The Game Commence to 99p for a limited time.

Multiple copies of Palin's other work will be available on the day to borrow from the library.

David Palin’s visit to Maidenhead Library ties in with World Book Night — a celebration of reading established by The Reading Agency in 2011.

World Book Night was founded to help promote reading for pleasure.

The organisers say that 36 per cent of people do not read regularly and endeavour to change this.