RBWM guidance offered as free lateral flow scrapped for most

Free lateral flow testing (LFTs) ended on Friday for most people as part of the Government’s Living with Covid Plan.

Throughout the pandemic, the Royal Borough provided free LFTs to residents via its Community Collect scheme at borough leisure centres and the Royal Windsor Information Centre, along with assisted testing at Braywick and Windsor leisure centres, and also via mobile units.

More than 21,000 free boxes of LFTs were distributed, and 19,900 free assisted tests carried out.

Councillor Stuart Carroll, cabinet member for health, said:

“Although restrictions in England have now ended, COVID is still with us, so we encourage you to continue key behaviours – wearing a mask in crowded places, good hand hygiene, staying home if you’re ill and getting vaccinated.

“The COVID vaccine remains the best protection against this virus. Over-75s and people with a weakened immune system can now get a second booster and the vaccine is about to be rolled out to children aged 5 to 11.”

These groups are still entitled to free testing:

Hospital patients will be tested if it’s needed for their care

People eligible for community COVID drug treatments because they are at higher risk of getting seriously ill if they become infected. People in this group will be contacted directly and sent LFTs to keep at home to use if they have symptoms, as well as being told how to reorder tests

Care home residents will be tested by staff

People working in some high-risk settings, including care homes and prisons. These staff will be given regular tests, without symptoms

People will also be tested before being discharged from hospital into care homes, hospices, and refuges.

Most visitors to adult social care settings, to the NHS, prisons or places of detention will not need to test unless asked to by that organisation. Anyone who tests positive is advised to stay home, and avoid contact with other people for five days.

Children and young people who are unwell, and have a high temperature, should stay at home.

They can return to nursery, school, or college when they feel well enough, and their fever has gone. Visit gov.uk/government/news/government-sets-out-next-steps-for-living-with-covid