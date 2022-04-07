Jobseekers' networking event running in town centre

A jobs fair supporting local jobseekers and businesses will take place at the Nicholsons Centre in Maidenhead today (Thursday) between 10am and 1pm.

The Royal Borough is working with the Department for Work and Pensions to promote local job vacancies to residents.

Jobseekers will have the opportunity to connect with a range of employers looking for staff to fill their vacancies.

Local employers, large and small, across a variety of sectors will be attending.

The borough says this ‘is an ideal forum’ for candidates to understand the local jobs market across all sectors, and the skills required to be successful in their applications.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, the council leader and cabinet member for growth and opportunity, said: “We want to do more to support people back to work, to get back to pre-pandemic levels of employment, supporting residents to achieve their ambitions and fulfil their potential in the process.

“Collaborating with our local JobCentre Plus colleagues to link up the right people with the right business sectors is a practical solution.

“With COVID restrictions now lifted and businesses in the borough seeing encouraging increases in footfall and bookings, it is vital that they recruit high-calibre staff.”

Those interested in attending are welcome to turn up on the day.

If anyone would like further information, contact Maidenhead JobCentre Plus by calling 0845 604 3719 or email Samuel.

Oyewusi@dwp.gov.uk