'Conditions not right' for St Mark's Hospital walk-in clinic to reopen

The minor illness and injury walk-in clinic at St Mark’s Hospital is not yet ready to re-open, the Frimley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has confirmed.

The walk-in facility temporarily closed two years ago as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in healthcare settings.

Residents have since called for the venue to reopen due to alternative minor injuries services only being available in Bracknell, Henley or High Wycombe.

But the Frimley CCG told the Advertiser that the continued high level of coronavirus cases in the community means ‘conditions are not right’ to allow uncontrolled access to the site.

A spokesman said: “We understand the frustration of local residents that walk-in services have not been reinstated.

“The waiting area for this service is very constrained and enclosed, with no external ventilation and as Covid-19 infection rates in some areas are at the highest levels they have been throughout the entire pandemic, conditions are not right for us to restore or introduce any service that allows for uncontrolled access to the site.

“We can reassure residents that a lot of thought and effort is going into developing and improving services in Maidenhead.”

A statement added that an urgent care service is still operating at St Mark’s Hospital on an appointment basis which can be organised through a patient’s GP practice.

More face-to-face appointments are currently being carried out at St Mark’s than before the pandemic, Frimley CCG said.

Councillor Simon Werner, leader of the Maidenhead Liberal Democrats, said: “My feeling is they do need to re-open it now to relieve the pressure on the ambulance service and relieve the pressure on Wexham Park Hospital.

“It is possible to make St Mark’s work safely, they just need to put the effort in to making it happen.

“It’s really becoming serious now.”