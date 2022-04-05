Manor Green School drums to celebrate inclusion

Students at Manor Green School picked up the drumsticks last week in celebration of inclusion as part of World Autism Awareness week.

Helen Hicks, head of music at The Forest School, Wokingham, brought students to visit Manor Green on Wednesday, March 30 and to lead sessions for the whole school in singing and samba drumming.

In turn, Manor Green’s staff and students taught their new Makaton song to the visitors.

The event was enjoyed by students and staff alike from both schools and culminated in a whole school samba procession and the performance of the Makaton song and dance on the courtyard.

It comes three years after Manor Green hosted 32 schools to perform ‘This is Me’ in a celebration of inclusion.

This started initially with Forest School and this event marks the launch of the new campaign to bring all local schools back together again.

Joolz Scarlett, headteacher at Manor Green School, said: “This is the first time we have been able to have a whole school event since Covid restrictions.

“It is so important from a wellbeing perspective that we get together as a school community.

“The smiles on everyone's faces, both students and staff, indicated how well received it was by all.”