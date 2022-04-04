Theresa May attends tree planting ceremony to mark Platinum Jubilee

MP Theresa May was at a Maidenhead bowling club for a tree planting ceremony to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Members of Desborough Bowling Club, in Green Lane, donated a Native Hornbeam tree from Stubbings Nursery to plant as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

On Friday, members were treated to a buffet and club president John Bucknell also gave a speech welcoming everyone and explaining the importance of the initiative.

Officiating the tree planting ceremony, Mrs May then gave a speech and helped with the finishing touches of the planting.

Seema Goyal of Goyals in Maidenhead was also in attendance, as well as Royal Borough mayor Cllr John Story and mayoress Barbara Story.

Around 100 people were in attendance on the day.

Roger Wyatt, general secretary at Desborough Bowling Club, said: “It went very well, everything went according to plan.”

He also thanked Mrs May for her continued support.