Lack of open Battlemead car park causing 'dangerous' parking

A member of the Maidenhead Civic Society has questioned the wisdom of opening up the new path in Battlemead Common without also opening the car park included in the 2020 masterplan.

The causeway, which runs through the East Field of Battlemead, opened on April 1.

Alongside the pathway, a car park was planned for visitors.

The car park, which would be located by the West Field of Battlemead, off Lower Cookham Road, was set to have 12 parking spaces and eight cycle racks. However, it has not yet opened.

Ann Darracott of Maidenhead Civic Society and the Friends of Battlemead Common group said that it is currently being used in a ‘dangerous’ way and must be opened soon.

“This has been going on for years, they need to get their act together,” she said.

“There’s no point opening up a path for people to enjoy if there’s no car parking for them.”

“People are parking at the entrance which is extremely dangerous,” she added. “There’s room for about two or three cars there. Then they back out onto Lower Cookham Road.

“Or they park in Sheephouse Road, which causes a problem for residents.”

Councillor David Coppinger, cabinet member for environmental services, parks & countryside and Maidenhead, said: “If visitors are arriving by car, they can park at Boulters Lock car park nearby and enjoy the circular walk along the Thames Path to Battlemead Common and back.

“Drivers should not park in front of the gate off Lower Cookham Road.

“This is a service entrance to allow us to access Battlemead Common for site maintenance and is clearly signposted as motorists approach from both directions.

“We are not expecting considerable numbers of extra visitors to this site as a result of the new path, which is about ensuring balanced and managed access to nature while minimising the impact on the environment and wildlife.

“We will monitor how people access the new path and consider opportunities for limited car parking provision on site as necessary.”