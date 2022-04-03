Berks weather will need to be hotter to count as heatwave

The weather will have to be a degree warmer in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire to be classified as a heatwave this year – due to the impacts of climate change.

A UK heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

The threshold varies by UK county. These were previously based on a reference climate period for 1981-2010.

The heatwave definition was intended to be flexible and able to be revised in response to our changing climate, so that it represents heatwaves relative to the ‘current’ climate.

Dr Mark McCarthy is the head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre, which manages the UK’s climate records.

“Climate statistics over time reveal an undeniable warming trend for the UK,” he said.

“Temperature rise has been greatest across parts of central and eastern England where they have increased by more than 1.0°C in some locations.”

As a result, the thresholds are moving to the most recent 1991-2020 climate averaging period – introduced in January this year.

Six counties are moving from a 27°C threshold to 28°C, including Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

“Although heatwaves are extreme weather events, research shows that climate change is making these events more likely,” said Dr McCarthy.

“A scientific study by the Met

Office into the Summer 2018 heatwave in the UK showed that it was 30 times more likely to occur now than in 1750 because of the higher concentration of carbon dioxide (a greenhouse gas) in the atmosphere.

“As greenhouse gas concentrations increase heatwaves of similar intensity are projected to become even more frequent, perhaps occurring as regularly as every other year.”