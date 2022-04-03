Special needs swimming club urges new teachers to join

A Maidenhead and Windsor club which provides swimming lessons to people with learning difficulties is urging qualified swimming teachers to join.

Windsor and Maidenhead Starfish Swimming Club has been running for 18 years, since 2003.

It is run by volunteers, mainly family members of those who have benefited from the club. Swimming teachers are the only paid staff.

It offers a weekly club on Saturday evenings for ages five and up with a learning difficulty statement – a diagnosis of a condition like autism or ADHD.

Many of its members have been involved in the club since the beginning, or more than 10 years.

“It doesn’t just give our learners the life skill of learning to swim – it’s a very valuable part of their social lives,” said chair of the club Andrew McCabe.

The club also helps its members train for competitions. Some of them are medal winners in the National Partnership Swimming Competition, hosted by Mencap and Special Olympics GB.

In addition, Starfish acts as a community for parents to network and compare notes on special needs services, education and experiences.

The club currently has about five teachers and aims for three teachers per session, meaning more lanes can be supervised at once.

Starfish has the potential to grow and allow more people on the waiting list to join, especially since moving into Braywick Leisure Centre, which has more swimming lanes than the old Magnet.

However, this capacity is limited by the availability of qualified teachers. Starfish teachers take on the Saturday club in addition to their main job.

“For our teachers, it’s been very rewarding,” said Andrew. “The teachers we have got, we have retained for a long period of time.

“They’re the backbone to making our club work. As a committee, we can give our members a fun time in the pool but teachers offer so much to their skillset.

“Unfortunately, at the moment, we don’t have enough teachers to roll over our rota and allow them some time off at the weekend.

“Teachers have a social life outside of Starfish – it’s not viable to have the same couple of teachers there, week in, week out.”

Without more teachers, the club would have to cut down the number of swimming sessions and would ‘suffer’, Andrew added.

It would ‘deteriorate the routine’ for its members – something that is very important to those with autism in particular.

“It’s not just a club, it’s part of their lives,” Andrew said.

To teach swimming at Starfish, applicants must have a Level 2 Teaching Swimming qualification.

The club is also interested in hearing from any volunteers who would like to assist with one-on-one time for members.

Previously, schoolchildren – including those seeking a Duke of Edinburgh Award – have helped in this regard.

For more information, or to contact the committee about becoming a teacher or volunteering, visit starfish-swimming.org.uk