Remember When: Thriller at Braywick as Maids took on International XV

1977: 17 primary schools took part in a music festival at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

The schools performed favourites including Rule Britannia, Oh Shenandoah, the Skye Boat Song and Captain Noah and His Floating Zoo.

Maidenhead Schools Junior Orchestra performed Handel’s Water Music, and other instrumental items were presented by Larchfield Junior School and Bisham Primary School.

1982: Maidenhead took on an International XV in a feast of open, running rugby at Braywick Park.

The match saw 16 tries scored as both sides sparkled in the spring sunshine – with the visitors winnning 42-32.

The International XV was selected by England coach Mike Davis and featured England and Coventry fly-half Huw Davies, Leicester centre Barry Evans, and Wasps and England winger Richard Cardus.

1987: Students from Windsor and Maidenhead College raised about £900 for the NSPCC as a result of their annual rag week.

The fancy dress theme for the final days was ‘wear what you dare’ as participants took collection boxes around Maidenhead town centre in strong winds.

However, the weather meant a three-legged obstacle course had to be cancelled.

1992: Youngsters at Woodlands Park Primary School raised money for charity with a hop, skip and a jump.

On April Fools’ Day, 105 pupils skipped away an afternoon in the playgound to raise cash for the British Heart Foundation.

1997: Altwood school pupil Serena Tajima, 15, was thrilled to see her hat design made up and modelled on BBC programme The Clothes Show.

The GCSE student made it through two rounds of tough competition in the show’s Top Hat contest. Her design was shortlisted as one of 50 which received the top prize – having the hat made and modelled on the show.