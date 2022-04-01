Maidenhead United's York Road repaired following Storm Eunice damage

The contractors constructing The Landing have fixed Maidenhead United’s York Road free-of-charge after part of the ground was damaged in Storm Eunice.

Although York Road is commonly referred to as a fortress by many supporters, Mother Nature decided otherwise and demolished the wall and fences at the Canal End of the ground.

The damage had seen part of the wall adjacent to T Bar 3 destroyed.

However, following an event in the Alan Devonshire Suite, JJ Rhatigan & Co offered to repair the wall for the club at no cost.

A spokesperson for JJ Rhatigan & Co said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Maidenhead United and become more involved in the town of Maidenhead as a whole.

“It’s a big part of our company ethos to give back and leave our mark on a community with more than just what we build.

“Since starting work on The Landing last year, we’ve developed a close relationship with Maidenhead United.

“As well as rebuilding their wall, we’ve also held many meetings at their ground, attended football matches, and hosted clients in the Alan Devonshire Suite.

“We look forward to future collaborations with both the club and the community – and there’s lots in the pipeline.”

A spokesperson for Maidenhead United said: “We are extremely grateful to JJ Rhatigan & Co for their generosity in replacing the damaged brick wall and fences.

“We too very much look forward to further collaborations with JJ Rhatigan & Co in continuing our ethos in being at the heart of the community.”