Array of new food stalls planned at revamped Maidenhead Market

Maidenhead Market is set to be revamped with a new line-up of street chefs, butchers and fishmongers introduced on the High Street.

Father and son Luw and Lee Hughes, from market specialists Hughmark Continental, will be running the new-look market every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Food lovers will be treated to an array of options including stalls offering vegan, Italian, Thai, Caribbean and Indian food.

Butchers Bracknell Meats will also be joining the market as well as a new fishmongers and a specialist dog food stall.

Managing director Lee said: “We’re delighted to be able to breathe new life into Maidenhead Market.

“We have a vision to grow the offer and the footfall steadily over the next two years and secure the market’s long term future.

“Our aim is to put Maidenhead Market back on the map as an important part of the town centre attraction.

“Construction of the new centre is well underway and to compliment the town’s

existing businesses, we want to play our part in making Maidenhead a centre that residents and visitors can enjoy.”

He added the company believes there is a growing desire among the public for fresh, ethically-produced food.

The market officially opens today (Thursday) and will run from 9am to 4pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Luw Hughes, who founded the business in 1972, said the company is looking to add to the traders who are already operating in the High Street.

He told the Advertiser that he expects the market to evolve over time and it could take two years to get it looking exactly how the company wants.

“We just want to get a greater diversity of things there and provide another reason to come to town on market day,” Luw added.

Visit www.facebook

.com/maidenheadmarket for more information.