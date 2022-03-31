New categories included in this year's Wild About Garden Awards

A host of new categories are included in this year’s Wild About Gardens Awards (WAGA), which go live this week.

WAGA is a free local awards scheme which urges residents to put wildlife at the forefront of their gardening ventures.

This year it includes new categories covering courtyards and balconies, allotments and communal gardens, alongside private gardens to allow more people in the area, particularly those living in flats, to get involved.

Gardeners in the area are being urged to enter to aid Wild Maidenhead and WildCookham in understanding where wildlife needs more support and where the ‘green corridors’ are.

The two organisations are also interested in finding out the steps people in the area are taking to support and encourage wildlife in their outdoor areas.

The entry form features four categories including shelter, food, water, and garden management, as well as 24 wildlife-friendly garden features to select from such as growing nectar rich flowers or providing water.

Awards include Bronze, Silver or Gold depending on how many wildlife-friendly features the outdoor space has.

The information will aid the groups in mapping spaces that are wildlife-friendly across the area.

Jan Stannard of Wild Maidenhead, said: “Any steps people take to encourage wildlife is beneficial, and the more we know about local habitats, the more we can collectively help wildlife.

“Everyone who enters joins a movement that is making a difference for biodiversity.

“So whether you have a tiny balcony, sweeping flower beds or grow your own vegetables, enter WAGA and make your space part of something bigger.

“Together we can create a joined-up space for wildlife across our area.”

Entry closes on Sunday, July 31.

More information and how to enter can be found on the Wild Maidenhead website: www.wildmaidenhead.org.uk/waga and the WildCookham website: www.wildcookham.org.uk/wild-about-gardens-1