Budding young business minds put ideas to test at Maidenhead school

Budding young business men and women at Oldfield Primary School got to pitch ideas to a panel of experts as part of a Young Entrepreneurs initiative.

The Young Entrepreneurs Club regularly visits schools in the area to help equip children with business skills and turn their ideas into reality.

Last week, the club returned to Oldfield School in Bray Road where four businesses were pitched.

The winning business was Choc-Tec – a chocolate business which allows you to choose a type of chocolate, flavours and toppings to create your own bar, all done on an app to be delivered or collected.

Young Entrepreneur Club was put together by Katy Breen and her business partner Liz Hayward to offer children a platform to explore their business ideas.

Other businesses pitched to the ‘dragons’ included ‘RAFA’, an advanced automated assistant; Dreams Pencil Cases, personalised pencil cases and IC (Intelligent Cycles) – an upgrade on the everyday bicycle with route planning and headphone connectivity.