East Berkshire and South Bucks rallies to help Ukraine

We've rounded up some of the things people in East Berkshire and South Bucks have been doing to help Ukraine.

MAIDENHEAD: A Braywick Leisure Centre employee said it was ‘phenomenal’ to deliver aid to the Ukraine-Poland border for a second time at the weekend.

Jatinder Singh Rakhra, known as Jit, lives in Slough with his Ukrainian wife and has also taken in members of her family who have fled the wartorn country.

The Leisure Focus sports inclusion and participation manager joined a group of volunteers on Friday in two vans packed with donations to take to the border – his second time making the journey this month.

Equipped with warm clothing and supplies for Ukrainian soldiers, Jit and fellow volunteers took the EuroTunnel to France before driving across Europe to help those in need.

“It was phenomenal,” he said.

“All of the guys were just high on the fact that we are actually doing something.

“Individuals like the residents of the Royal Borough are trusting us by giving us aid and we can honestly say that it goes to the right place.

“It was in Ukraine before we got home – that is how quickly things are being done.”

The trip was co-ordinated by the Jet Singh Trust, a charity set up in memory of late Wolverhampton-based wrestler Jatinder Singh Chatha.

MAIDENHEAD: The Maidenhead for Ukraine group, running out of Maidenhead Community Centre in Marlow Road, is continuing to receive donations and support.

It has recently received donations from St Marks Church in Bourne End and Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, to fund fuel to help pay for its trips to Ukraine.

Paddleboard Maidenhead has also managed to raise £450.

Maidonian Debbie Curtis Phipps is selling 22 repotted young aloe vera plants between £2 and £5.

All funds will be used to buy items on Maidenhead for Ukraine’s Amazon Wish List, which is frequently updated to reflect changing needs.

Donations, including clothes and other essentials, can be dropped off at the community centre from 10am to 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10am to 4pm on all other days.

To see updates for Maidenhead for Ukraine, including fundraisers by the community and its Amazon Wish List, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/maidenheadforukraine

MAIDENHEAD: A school says it is ‘absolutely thrilled’ to donate £1,000 each to two Ukrainian relief charities.

Beech Lodge School has an ‘apprenticeshop’ in the High Street and has been running an ‘All for Ukraine’ appeal to help those fleeing the country.

The Sanctuary Foundation – founded by member of the school Krish Kandiah – and Dnipro Kids have now received cash after the first two weeks of the appeal.

The former seeks to welcome Ukrainian refugees coming into the UK, while the latter has successfully transported 52 Ukrainian orphans and their carers to safety in Scotland.

“Thank you to all our pupils and staff who worked in the shop to make this happen – we are very proud of you,” Beech Lodge School said.

MARLOW: Two Rotary clubs in the town joined forces and raised thousands for the Ukrainian relief appeal via a street collection at the weekend.

The Rotary Clubs of Marlow and Marlow Thames collected more than £4,000 on Saturday from residents and visitors to the town, rising to £5,000 after gift aid.

Cash will go to the International Rotary Fellowship of Healthcare Professionals, which has members in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

The group has established a supply chain from the UK and Poland that sources medicines and medical equipment and delivers them to hospitals and clinics that report urgent needs.

The Marlow collection took place on a weekend when the World Heath Organisation reported that healthcare facilities appeared to be particularly targeted by Russian forces.

Visit www.rotaryhealthprofessionals.org for details.