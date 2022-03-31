Thousands support Maidenhead rabbi's 'Ukrainetransport' initiative

A Maidenhead rabbi says that thousands of people have been coming forward to help his appeal to enable fleeing Ukrainian refugees to seek sanctuary in the UK.

It was announced earlier this month that Jonathan Romain was in the process of setting up a ‘Ukrainetransport’ system, similar to the Kindertransport, which was used to rescue children from Nazi Germany on the eve of the Second World War.

Rabbi Romain – whose own mother was on board the Kindertransport – has continued to praise the response from people in the Royal Borough and the wider British public to his appeal.

He said that 2,300 people have volunteered to help, ranging from those with spare rooms to those with more space to offer.

“It is a variety of people,” Rabbi Romain said. “Both people with large houses and those with a small flat and a sofa. It is really a remarkable diversity of people.”

He added that volunteers are not just offering a roof over a refugee’s head, but are also looking to help them intergrate into society.

“People are being really sensitive and trying not to just put someone up – but look after them,” said Rabbi Romain.

The Government has come under fire for the speed of its response to the Ukrainian crisis, although it has rolled out a Ukraine Family Scheme, as well as a sponsorship initiative which enables UK citizens to sponsor a refugee, called Homes for Ukraine.

Individual sponsors will be asked to provide homes or a spare room rent-free for as long as they are able, with a minimum stay of six months. In return, they will receive £350 per month.

Whilst praising the latter, Rabbi Romain was critical of the high amount of ‘form filling’ still needing to be filled out by Ukrainians accessing the UK, while he said that some volunteers do not have capacity to put people up for a minimum of six months.

“I understand why the Government are doing it because they want refugees to have security and not be in more than one place,” he added.

“The wheels are turning slightly – but people would prefer them to move faster. We have just got to deal with the situation as it is. People are starting to arrive.

“I think the Government are starting to speed up their efforts – and I think they were caught by surprise with the response. People responded with remarkable compassion and overwhelming kindness.”

A Government spokeswoman said: “We are moving as quickly as possible to ensure that those fleeing Ukraine can find safety in the UK through the Ukraine Family Scheme and Homes for Ukraine.

“We have streamlined the process so valid passport holders do not have to attend in-person appointments before arriving in the UK, simplified our forms and boosted caseworker numbers, while ensuring vital security checks are carried out.

“We continue to speed up visa processing across both schemes, with more than 22,000 issued under the Ukraine Family Scheme.”

Anyone interested in helping Rabbi Romain support refugees should visit refugeesathome.org