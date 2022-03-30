Maidenhead Golf Club captains raise £31,500 for charity

Maidenhead Golf Club’s outgoing captains have helped to raise more than £30,000 for local charity Alzheimers Dementia Support (ADS).

In the face of uncertainty over the future of the club, Les Andrew and Eileen Clarke took on challenges of their own to raise money for ADS.

In June, Les completed 125 holes to commemorate 125 years of MGC.

Tthe following month, Eileen took on an endurance feat of her own with her seven-round ‘golfathon’.

Over the course of the year, the club captains also held the annual captain’s day, a captain-pro challenge, as well as online quizzes in the first three months of their tenure when the country was in lockdown.

In total, Les and Eileen raised £31,500 for ADS, which will remain the club’s chosen charity for another year.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better year,” Les told the Advertiser.

“The course was at it’s best for many, many years because it had a three-month rest [due to lockdown].

“All myself and Eileen wanted to do was to do our best to support the charity, and we came out of it with £31,500.”

The golf club and ADS had no prior connection, but the club captains chose the charity after Eileen lost a loved one who had dementia.

“They [ADS] are the most fantastic group of people you would ever want to know,” added Les. “They clearly deal with something where you need sensitivity and a warm persona and a soft voice.

“I’ve lost count how many times I’ve asked them to come up to our club and help run our captain’s day, run a tombola or sell raffle tickets.

“We’ve thrown everything into it, and they recognise that, but they’ve thrown everything into it too.

“They’ve been fantastic, really, really, fantastic.

“People have given money in the thousands of pounds because they know about the work ADS do – there’s a personal link between some of our members and the people at the charity.

“[Alzeimers and dementia] is a terrible disease, and they help to make families feel a bit more comfortable with it.”

A spokesperson for ADS said: “Alzheimers Dementia Support is a local charity providing real support to people living with dementia and it is important to us that local businesses and organisations support our efforts in the community.

“We would like to sincerely thank Maidenhead Golf Club for all the amazing fundraising activities organised to support our Charity throughout last year.

“We are very thankful that MGC members felt that ADS makes a difference in the local community and decided to support us again this year as its charity of the year.”