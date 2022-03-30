Chance for residents to feedback on future of Maidenhead Golf Course

Public comments on the future of Maidenhead Golf Course and the surrounding areas have opened on the same day as the first of three public engagement sessions.

On Wednesday, the council held its first online event focusing on the ‘community needs’ of the development area known as ‘South West Maidenhead’.

This area includes the 2,600 homes on Maidenhead Golf Course and land south of Harvest Hill Road.

Since the adoption of the Borough Local Plan, developers are now free to submit applications on what was once greenbelt land.

Furthermore, the South West Maidenhead development area includes sites AL14 (an industrial area known as ‘The Triangle’) and AL15 (Braywick Park), although houses will not be built on either of these sites.

At a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, officers and the lead member for planning, Cllr Phil Haseler, informed the media of what to expect in the 90-minute sessions.

Residents from across the borough – not just those in close proximity to the development area – will be able to submit questions via the chat function on Microsoft Teams. Officers will attempt to answer these on the night, although questions which require further detail will be given written responses.

The sessions, which will also focus on ‘connectivity’ and ‘sustainability and the environment’ over the coming weeks, seek to answer questions and gain feedback on what stakeholders would like to see in a site-specific supplementary planning document (SPD) for the area.

Ian Manktelow, principal planning policy officer for the Royal Borough, said: “[The SPD] is there to provide a framework to guide future planning applications that come in for the South West Maidenhead area.

“The Local Plan does provide a good amount of detail in its policies for the area and the specific sites, but what the SPD will do is help to draw that together and help to provide a framework to ensure that we do secure a comprehensive approach to the development of the area.

“The important thing to note is that it is supplementary to the policies in the Local Plan; it doesn’t replace those policies, it doesn’t try to write new policy, [but] it’s there to provide a bit more ‘flesh on the bone’, so-to-speak.”

He added that the SPD will not ‘set down all of the detail’, but provide ‘design principles within which developers will design their schemes’.

Last week, the Advertiser reported that a legal challenge had been mounted by objectors to the BLP, although officers said this would not delay the process of developing an SPD.

Furthermore, planning applications can still be submitted on sites within the BLP such as Maidenhead Golf Course. Head of planning, Adrien Waite, confirmed that the council was ‘working collaboratively with developers’ to create the SPD, but said ‘they [developers] will not wait forever’.

Following the engagement sessions and opportunity for public comments, cabinet will be presented with a draft SPD towards the end of June, with the council hoping to produce a public consultation over the summer holidays before adoption later this year.

Campaigners from the Maidenhead Great Park (MGP) group continue to object to the development.

Debbie Ludford, of MGP, said: “Many local people are still unaware of the scale of the development that is planned in Maidenhead, so it’s vital that as many people as possible engage with the planning process.

She added: “There needs to be lots of consultation events in many different formats if our council really does want to engage with local people on what will be the biggest single development in Maidenhead's history. This massive development of South West Maidenhead will affect absolutely everyone who lives in Maidenhead and the surrounding villages.”

For more information, visit: https://www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/planning/planning-policy/non-development-plan/placemaking/placemaking-and-south-west-maidenhead