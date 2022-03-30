Contactless travel extended to Windsor & Eton Central Station

Passengers travelling to and from Windsor & Eton Central station will now be able to use pay as you go with contactless payments.

Great Western Railway (GWR) has extended its contactless service to give visitors to the Royal town a more flexible way to travel.

Any contactless payment including bank cards, Apple Pay and Android Pay can be used by touching the card or mobile device on the yellow reader located near the ticket gatelines.

Customers must then remember to always tap out with the same card or mobile device once they’ve reached their destination.

Pay as you go with contactless already exists on GWR and TfL rail services between London Paddington and Reading but has now been rolled out to cover the Henley and Windsor branch lines.

Leader of Windsor and Maidenhead council Andrew Johnson said: “The extension of contactless payments to Windsor & Eton Central means even greater flexibility and ease of access to the historic heart of our borough for our many visitors and residents travelling to and from the towns.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to visit our borough and enjoy all that it has to offer, helping our local economic recovery post pandemic in the process. Making travel easier and more convenient in this way supports this work.”

GWR commercial director Phil Delaney said: “Pay as you go with contactless is an easy and convenient alternative to having to queue at the station for a printed ticket and we’re really excited to be able to extend its use on the branch lines to Henley-on-Thames and Windsor & Eton Central.”