Treasure hunt and teacher-sponging for Altwood Comic Relief

06:19PM, Tuesday 29 March 2022
Altwood Church of England School took part in a range of activities for Comic Relief last week.
The main events were a treasure hunt all around the school and a Sponge the Teacher fundraiser featuring four teachers, including the heads of house.
Students paid £1 for wet sponges to hurl at hapless staff members during their lunch break.
“They were absolutely soaked and it was freezing cold but the children had a great time and it was a really good community event,” said Altwood.
“They absolutely loved it, it was a fun day – there was a really good buzz around the school.”
For the school’s first ever treasure hunt, students paid for a map to raise funds and headed out in search of pictures of re noses during break and lunchtimes.
More events around the school included a Guess the Baby competition where students tried to correctly match baby pictures to teachers at the school and a cake sale.
About 200 students took part in events, winning points for houses for successes during games.
Altwood raised £466 in total – and recently also raised £595 fundraising for Ukraine
Other schools in the Borough held most of their Comic Relief events on Friday, March 18.
