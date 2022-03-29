Treasure hunt and teacher-sponging for Altwood Comic Relief

Altwood Church of England School took part in a range of activities for Comic Relief last week.

The main events were a treasure hunt all around the school and a Sponge the Teacher fundraiser featuring four teachers, including the heads of house.

Students paid £1 for wet sponges to hurl at hapless staff members during their lunch break.

“They were absolutely soaked and it was freezing cold but the children had a great time and it was a really good community event,” said Altwood.

“They absolutely loved it, it was a fun day – there was a really good buzz around the school.”

For the school’s first ever treasure hunt, students paid for a map to raise funds and headed out in search of pictures of re noses during break and lunchtimes.

More events around the school included a Guess the Baby competition where students tried to correctly match baby pictures to teachers at the school and a cake sale.

About 200 students took part in events, winning points for houses for successes during games.

Altwood raised £466 in total – and recently also raised £595 fundraising for Ukraine

Other schools in the Borough held most of their Comic Relief events on Friday, March 18.