New tapas bar in Maidenhead town centre set to open in May

A new tapas bar is set to open this May in Maidenhead’s Waterside Quarter development in the heart of the town centre.

El Cerdo is founded by Lynne Moran and Sandra Scott, two close friends with a passion for Spanish food and inspired by their travels throughout Spain.

The new tapas bar is intended to replicate the ‘vibrant, community feel’ of Spanish eateries.

Guests will be able to explore food inspired by the regions of Andalusia in the South and Galicia in the North.

El Cerdo will use local ingredients to create small dishes designed to be shared amongst family and friends, alongside a selection of Spanish wines and beers.

As such, the new tapas bar applied for an alcohol licence last week, for serving on-site late into the evening, as well as a licence for live music.

Lynne Moran, owner of El Cerdo, said: “We are offering a truly unique Spanish experience, with authentic Spanish sharing style dishes that are big on flavour.

“Meat, fish and vegetarian dishes are always available, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“We use the highest quality imported food from Spain and combine this with the best seasonal local ingredients.

“We can’t wait to share our diverse and authentic menu with the people of Maidenhead.”

El Cerdo is the latest restaurant to open at Waterside Quarter, joining Mediterranean deli-restaurant Sauce & Flour, Bardo Lounge and Coppa Club as part of the new mixed-use residential development by Shanly Homes.

The Waterside Quarter development is nearing completion. The third and final phase of the whole scheme will bring a few more businesses alongside 182 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Matteo Scabbia at Sorbon Estates (the ‘commercial arm’ of the Shanly group) said: “This unique tapas bar will allow diners to experience the taste of Spain in a beautiful waterside setting.

“As the leisure and dining area of Waterside Quarter really takes shape, we look forward to announcing more exciting brands in coming months.”