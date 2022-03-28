Search on for the Advertiser's Top Pet for 2022

The Advertiser is launching the 2022 search for the area’s favourite pet.

It has become clear over the last two years how important our pets are in our lives. They provide comfort, stress relief, friendship and laughter every day, so let’s celebrate them together.

The competition is not restricted to traditional pets like cats and dogs. There are no classes or entry criteria apart from the requirement for all entries to be domestic pets – no matter how weird or wonderful.

The winning owner will receive a photoshoot for them and their pet with an Advertiser photographer and a framed 8”x10” photograph of choice from the shoot.

To enter your pet simply email your photo to us (sorry, no posted photos) showing it in all its glory. Include with it, your name, your pet’s name and your daytime telephone number. Send it to sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk by Friday, April 29.

We will then print all the photos in the Advertiser and on the Maidenhead Advertiser website and ask readers to vote for their favourite. The winner will be the pet which polls the most votes. So what are you waiting for?

Whether you have a cute cat, great gerbil, delightful dog, superb spider or regal reptile, share it with us and bring a smile to our faces. Please note that all photographs submitted should be in jpg format and should be no less than 1MB in size. For full terms and conditions click here.