Teenage participants wanted for Rotary trip to Snowdonia

Teenagers with a spirit of adventure are being sought to take part in an expenses-paid international youth project run by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead.

The two successful applicants will take part in a trip to Snowdonia for a week of activities designed to build self-confidence and develop life skills, such as teamwork and leadership. They will be part of a group of young people from several European countries, so have the chance to make lasting international friendships.

This year’s project runs from Saturday, July 8 to Sunday, July 17, and will be based at the Ros-y-Gwalia outdoor education centre, near Bala.

On the programme will be a mix of challenging activities such as canoeing, sailing, rock-climbing, map-reading and an overnight ‘wild’ camping expedition into the mountains.

Organiser Eddie Clarke said: “Candidates will join youngsters sent by our twin Rotary clubs in Germany, France and Italy. Every year the project rotates between the clubs and this year returns to the UK.

“One of Rotary’s key aims is the development of young people and the programme is designed to help them build key life skills.

“Meeting their peers from other European countries adds an extra dimension to the project and helps foster a wider understanding between young people.”

Two teenagers are needed to represent Maidenhead. They must be aged 16 to 18 and be able to swim. Participants must also be double vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We are not looking for athletes or experienced ‘outdoor’ types but young people who would benefit most from the experiences and the opportunity to develop self-confidence during the week. Primarily we are looking for determination and a willingness to ‘give it a go’,” added Eddie.

“Candidates must be ready for a degree of physical discomfort – it can be wet and cold – but I guarantee they will have loads of fun.

“We have had the immense pleasure in previous years of seeing young people develop in confidence from the project and the feedback from participants has been amazing - with many describing it as the experience of a lifetime.”

All costs of the programme, including travel, are met by Rotary. Participants will be accompanied on all the activities by Rotarians and expert instructors from Ros-Y-Gwalia.

For more information and an application form call Eddie Clarke on 01628 671108 or email eddieclarke@outlook.com