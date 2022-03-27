Schools get their giggle on with Comic Relief fundraisers

A number of schools took part in Comic Relief last week and the Friday before (March 18) to raise money for causes via creative games, talent shows, joke competitions and more. Here is what they got up to.

BOYNE HILL INFANT & NURSERY SCHOOL: Year one and year two children enjoyed a talent show.

Any of the boys and girls who wanted to take part had to audition the Friday before and the final was held at the end of last week.

Boyne Hill had a panel of esteemed judges and the rest of school as the audience.

The school said: “It was brilliant fun and the winner, in the spirit of Comic Relief, was one of our children from Year 1 who made a trumpet at home with his dad and played it with such enthusiasm and gusto and made absolutely everyone laugh.

“The other finalists also did a great job, we even had a video of one entry sent in on a memory stick because the child had tested positive for COVID that morning and couldn't be at school to perform.”

BRAYWOOD FIRST SCHOOL: The school had a day of ‘red noses and red roses’ with the usual fun and dress-up of a Red Nose Day, plus an initiative to sell repurposed flowers from hospitality events.

Lavender Green Flowers donated the blooms, which it had collected up from the England versus Ireland rugby game at Twickenham Stadium on March 12.

The flowers were then sold by year four Braywood students at £2 a bunch to parents of the school.

The school said: “The day was fantastic, the children had a lovely time – they love raising money for charity.”

COX GREEN SCHOOL: Students and staff participated in the traditional Red Nose and Spoon Race on the school’s quad to raise funds for Comic Relief 2022.

It embraced the Funny is Power theme by running the best worst joke competition across the school, judged by headteacher Danny Edwards.

Elis Snowden, 12, in Year 8, won the competition with the joke:

“How does a butcher introduce his wife? Meat Patty.”

Individual winners and winning form classes received prizes of sweets, red noses, and ‘the fame and glory.’

Cox Green School said: “The corridors have been filled with laughter and glee and it is much needed in the current climate.”

The school has raised more than £1,600 for the Red Cross to support those impacted by the conflict in Eastern Europe and will announce how much it has raised for Comic Relief soon.

COURTHOUSE JUNIOR SCHOOL: Three activities were held alongside a non-uniform day at Courthouse – including fun with a popular Radio 1 game.

Staff took part in a ‘Take the Cake’ sweepstake while year six students sold red noses, selling 160 overall.

Then one class did a sponsored game of Sit Down, Stand Up of BBC Radio 1 fame, where contestants try to guess if people on the other end of the phone are sitting down or standing when the call is picked up. Sponsors outside the school gave £5 for each winning guess.

Teacher Megan Lewis said: “They loved taking part in selling thing and got thoroughly involved in Sit Down, Stand Up.”

FURZE PLATT JUNIOR SCHOOL: It was a case of ‘Furze Platt’s Got Talent’ on Friday.

An array of dancers, singers, magicians, comedians and gymnasts showed off their skills during a talent show at Furze Platt Junior School.

Head of Year 6 Helen Johnson took on the role usually entrusted to presenters Ant and Dec as she compered the event.

Anna Clark, head of school, said: “It was a really fun day. We have so many talented pupils at the school and what a great way to showcase this and raise money in aid of such a good cause.”