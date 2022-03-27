'Missing link' path through Battlemead Common soon to open

The ‘missing link’ in the Millennium Walk – which goes across Battlemead Common – will open soon, alongside a new leaflet showing the updated route.

The Millennium Walk is a 12.5km path from Hurley to Maidenhead Riverside.

The Royal Borough purchased White Place farmland in 2018 partly to facilitate this link.

But the move to open up the causeway path in the East Field of Battlemead Common was controversial, with wildlife groups raising concerns over the impact on wildlife from public access.

Fears were worsened by news of an incident in which a deer was killed by a dog on Battlemead.

The project was approved in October last year after much debate – including a petition against it which garnered 880 signatures.

It was agreed that a compromise would be struck, with the field open for seasonal access from April until October, to ensure the protection of overwintering birds from disturbance.

The missing link will be open on Battlemead Common from April 1 until after the annual fundraising Boundary Walk event in October, run by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead.

To mark the opening, an updated version of the original Millennium Walk leaflet outlining the route is currently in progress, mapping out the new route.

The earlier version from 2012 notes the route across to the river from the Lower Cookham Road as a missing link.

The link is a project between Maidenhead Civic Society (MCC) and East Berks Ramblers.

Ann Darracott of MCS and member of Friends of Battlemead Common said: “Essentially, we have got an enormous circular walk. We’ve been trying to get a route across [this land] for a long, long time.

“We’re very grateful to have access to the causeway because that’s the only path that will give you good views of Cliveden.”

Because of the concerns surrounding dogs and the effect on wildlife raised last year, Ann added: “I would really encourage all dog owners to clear up after their pets.

“Having a lot of dog dirt is not only illegal but doesn’t improve the ecology of the area.”

To help protect wildlife, fencing and rows of greenery have been added along the side of the path to eventually provide a screen.