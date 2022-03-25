Burchetts Green Infants School students enjoy dance workshop to celebrate Holi

More than 50 pupils at an infant’s school in Burchetts Green took part in a workshop to celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi.

Pupils from reception to year two at Burchetts Green Infant School engaged in an interactive workshop led by Srishti dance company on Wednesday, March 16.

Workshop leader Sankari Mridha showed pupils facial expressions, feet movements and ‘graceful hand gestures’ that are often used within Indian dance.

Props were also used to capture the pupils’ imagination and offer them a chance to experience the culture of India and

promote understanding of cohesion and diversity.

Rob Harris, headteacher at Burchetts Green Infants School, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed learning about the Hindu festival of Holi.

“They really engaged in the session and thought the dance moves were great.”