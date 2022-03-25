Ways into Work continues supporting Royal Borough clients as it fundraises for new cafe

A social enterprise helping those with disabilities and other barriers into employment has continued supporting clients in the Royal Borough following the end of its council contract.

Ways into Work (WIW) first started off as a council-run service within the Royal Borough, but it became independent of the council in 2015.

It is now an employee-owned social enterprise, with the mission of ‘Changing Lives One Job at a Time’.

Earlier this year, Ways into Work’s five-year contract with the Royal Borough council came to end.

However, to ensure continued support for clients in the Royal Borough, Ways into Work set up its Keeping in Touch (KIT) initiative.

The KIT team provide continued support to clients (as well as their employers) who are no longer funded through local authority or other commissioned contacts.

The supported employment provider re-invests its profits back into its mission and into the KIT team to ensure that continued support is available.

Ways into Work currently has about 220 clients in the Royal Borough, with around 60 per cent in employment.

The KIT team supports 82 clients from the Royal Borough.

Ways into Work is now running a crowdfunding campaign to help set up a new cafe in Reading.

The cafe, which will be situated in Chatham Street and will open sometime in the summer, will provide employment, work experience and internship opportunities for its clients.

Oliver Bliss, trainee manager at Ways into Work added that the cafe will also promote inclusion and diversity and demonstrate what supported employment is and ‘how employing people with disabilities can benefit employers’.

He added that another big reason behind the cafe is that any profits that are made will be re-invested back into supporting clients.

Oliver explained that Ways into Work is looking to recruit an experienced café manager soon, and the organisation will train that person up in supported employment so they can help those who use the Ways into Work service. Every other member of staff will be one of the organisation’s clients.

Discussing how the cafe will benefit the those in the Royal Borough, Oliver said: “A lot of our clients are in Maidenhead, so they have the option of possibly getting paid work there using it as an upskilling opportunity as well for those work experience options.”

So far more than £10,100 has been raised of the £30,000 target.

The Crowdfunder closes on Thursday, March 31.

To view it visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/when-is-a-cafe-more-than-a-cafe