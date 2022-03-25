Youngsters at Maidenhead school enjoy workshops to mark British Science Week

Youngsters at a primary school enjoyed a range of workshops to celebrate British Science Week.

Kickstarting the week on Monday, March 14, pupils in years five and six took part in a workshop, making their own bath bombs to take home and use.

During break times, teachers carried out showpiece experiments for the children to come and watch, with the aim of instilling a passion for science and discussing what is occurring scientifically.

Some of these experiments included disappearing coins, magic milk mixtures and balloon rockets.

Later in the week younger pupils enjoyed a set of shows by the company Bright Spark Science, based on ‘growth’, which was the theme of this year’s British Science Week.

Pupils organised a timeline on a long piece of string to learn the world’s history and some also got the chance to explore an inflatable lily pad.

Friday’s traditional star of the week assembly was replaced with ‘Scientist of the Week’ for that week only.

A Scientist of the Week was chosen for each individual class, winning a specially designed certificate depicting pictures of famous scientists and equipment.

David Toynton, science curriculum leader at Oldfield Primary School, said: “The older children were completely captivated by the bath bombs – the workshops also made the classrooms smell a lot different to usual.”

“Science is a subject that should be investigative and practical whenever possible. But most of all, it should be fun, and this week, it has been all of those things.”