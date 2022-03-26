Remember When: Clothing sale brought Cookham Dean to a standstill

1972: Education took a hop, skip and a jump along Cookham’s country lanes when pupils at Holy Trinity primary school closed their books and took out their nature project.

The youngsters also found time to clear up the footpath in the brilliant spring sunshine, while Robin Sirs and Clive Speak ensured no one got lost by taking compass readings.

1982: A sale of designer clothes brought Cookham Dean to a standstill – causing huge queues and parking problems.

Thousands of people queued up outside the village hall for the sale of Laura Ashley factory seconds and rejects. At one stage, the queue was more than 100 yards long – but nearby residents were less impressed.

Homes were blocked in by dozens of parked cars, while the village green was also damaged.

It was the first time such an event had taken place in England and it was organised by the firm’s managing director, Terry Seale, who lived in the village.

1982: About 1,250 people packed into the Magnet Leisure Centre to watch two of the biggest names in snooker.

Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins took on world champion Steve Davis in a nine-frame exhibition match.

Davis won the match 6-3, and entertained the crowd with a collection of trick shots afterwards.

When asked whether he took exhbition matches seriously, Davis said ‘I always play to win’.

1997: Parents and staff at Boyne Hill Infants School showed some nifty shovel work as part of a project to build a new swimming pool in the school grounds.

The volunteers worked together at the weekend to dig out the 40ft by 20ft area where the pool would be situated. The school’s old swimming pool was dismantled the previous year after 30 years of use.

1997: An appeal for more women to join the TransSporter series of activity sessions received an overwhelming response.

The Advertiser went along to a Monday morning session at the Magnet Leisure Centre, which saw 30 women enjoy badminton, tabble tennis, short tennis, short mat bowls, squash, basketball and more.