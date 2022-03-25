Public notices: Spanish restaurant looks for licence

In the public notices this week, a Spanish restaurant and tapas bar is looking to set up in The Colonnade in the town centre.

Berkshire College of Agriculture has also announced its intention to merge under The Windsor Forest Colleges Group.

Planning

A new licensing application has been submitted for a Spanish restaurant and tapas bar in The Colonnade, Maidenhead.

El Cerdo Ltd is looking for a licence for live music, Monday to Saturday, indoors from 11am to midnight and Sunday from 11am to 11pm.

It is also looking to provide late night refreshment indoors, Monday to Saturday from 11pm to midnight, and to supply alcohol on and off the premises Monday to Saturday, 8am to 11.30pm and Sunday from 9am to 10.30pm. The last day for representations on the application is April 18.

Education

In Burchetts Green, Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) has stated its intention to transfer property rights to The Windsor Forest Colleges Group (TWFCG).

The colleges first announced their plans to merge in October, to help BCA grow beyond its current capacity.

The hope is that students of all the colleges under the merger will be able to take advantage of the facilities and resources across the campuses.

The proposed date for this is August this year. A consultation period will be running from today (Thursday) until April 27.

Students of BCA and TWFCG who have not yet completed their courses by the date of dissolution will continue at their current locations.

All students applying to BCA or TWFCG colleges for September 2022 will be enrolled at their college of choice.

Traffic

The Royal Borough is looking to close the road along the northbound part of the A308 Furze Platt Road from its junction with Cranbrook Drive eastward for a distance of 20 metres.

The closure – to allow for the installation of a telecoms pole – would be overnight between 7pm-6am hours from Monday, March 28 until Friday, April 1.

To see all this week's public notices, click here.