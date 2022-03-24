New Maidenhead organisation ships medical supplies for Ukraine

Piles of donations have been taken to those in need thanks to a newly-formed Maidenhead organisation set up to support Ukraine.

Maidenhead for Ukraine is operating out of Maidenhead Community Centre in Marlow Road and has been going for about three weeks.

The group was started via a local road WhatsApp group and the organisation is led by Dr Michelle Baker, who works as a plastic surgeon.

“We deal with soft tissue wounds all over the body, so I’m very aware of the type of injuries the soldiers and civilians are going to be facing,” she said.

“I thought, with my background, I’m in a useful position to provide the medical kit they need.”

The group now has about 80 volunteers. Michael Goodacre and his wife Mary joined the organisation soon after it was set up.

“It has exploded in terms of numbers involved,” he said. “It’s a heartbreaking situation, it’s something we shouldn’t have to do, but it’s heart-warming to see [the Ukrainians’] reaction.”

Maidenhead for Ukraine is open to drop-offs at the centre seven days a week, which it collects up into vans and drives to Maidstone, the location of a depot for a Ukrainian delivery company.

There, donations are put into larger lorries for the rest of the journey. So far about six vans have been sent to the depot and most of the donations have reached Ukrainians.

Maidenhead for Ukraine is supplying medical items such as antiseptic wipes, disposable gloves and ‘everything you can think of required in a war zone,’ said Michael.

Sadly, this includes body bags, with 200 of these being donated by E Sargeant & Son Funeral Directors at Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.

Space is becoming a ‘major problem’ at the Community Centre and Maidenhead for Ukraine is hoping to soon have access to a local warehouse for storage.

“Maidenhead Community Centre have been brilliant, giving us space, and the general public have been unbelievable,” said Michael.

“We have in a way suffered from our own success – it’s one thing to get the donations, it’s another thing logistically getting trucks and lorries out.”

Transport is ‘the hardest issue’ and Maidenhead for Ukraine is keen to hear from companies who would be willing to help with shipping.

“We don’t want hard-earned fundraising money to be spent on transport if we can get it for free,” said Michelle.

Those wishing to help can contact maidenheadforukraine@gmail.com

As well as donated items, Maidenhead for Ukraine needs funds and is looking to set up a donation page soon.

Updates can be found on Maidenhead for Ukraine’s Facebook page at facebook.com/maidenheadforukraine

For those wishing to donate items, the organisation has a frequently updated Amazon Wishlist.

To see it, visit tinyurl.com/ycymeuxr

It is available to take in collections at the Community Centre from 10am to 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10am to 4pm on all other days.