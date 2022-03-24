RBWM looks to tackle vacancy rate in Maidenhead town centre

The borough is looking in to how to make the best of Maidenhead’s number of vacant retail units – partly down to a number of large construction projects taking place in the town.

Town manager Robyn Bunyan addressed the matter at the town forum meeting on Thursday following a report showing that there are 51 empty units in Maidenhead – making a vacancy rate of 18 per cent.

“Yes, there are vacancies but there’s a lot happening on the High Street,” she said. “They’re getting ready to become retail or food and beverage [outlets].”

At the moment, one challenge is ‘making sure the High Street looks vibrant’ against the hoardings surrounding construction work in the town centre.

“Ninety per cent of the stuff that’s hoarded at the moment, there’s big work happening. We’re hoping that the hoardings will start coming down and things will move,” Robyn said.

For the time being, the borough is looking into ‘meanwhile uses’ of the vacant units – interim occupation of vacant or underutilised premises.

Though still down due to a reduction in office-working, footfall through the town is increasing, with hopes this will continue into summer as the weather gets better.

“Maidenhead [footfall] is improving quicker than other South East venues. People are making use of our night time economy,” said Robyn.

Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) raised concerns about the parking rates, which informed figures in the borough’s recent revenue budget.

The loss of parking from reduced office working ‘calls into question those numbers’, he said.

“There’s no doubt about it, parking is down,” said Robyn. “The office trade is part of that. I don’t feel completely confident we will get back to pre-pandemic levels like we are on footfall.

“The last two years have changed people’s mindsets. People are walking more, cycling more,” she said. “I don’t think it’s an easy fix.”

Neil Walter, parking manager for the borough, said that, though there has been ‘a complete drop off’ on season tickets because of the change in office working, the borough’s revenue figures are based mainly on daily parking.