Campaign group petitions for more pollution monitoring in RBWM

A new online petition has been set up by the Maidenhead Great Park campaign group to increase measurements of air-polluting and health-damaging particulates.

“There are National Air Quality Objectives for 13 different pollutants but RBWM measures only two of them,” reads the petition.

“RBWM measures PM10 particulates only at Frascati Way in Maidenhead but claims that it is ‘a good indicator for the whole Borough.”

PM10 particulates – those smaller than about 10 micrometres – can settle deep in the lungs and cause health problems.

“Without proper air pollution measurements, RBWM cannot take appropriate action to improve air quality, and protect the health of the residents it serves,” the petition reads.

The council has previously declared five Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs) – places where air quality objectives ‘are not likely to be achieved’ as defined by DEFRA.

These are Windsor and Maidenhead in 2005, Bray/M4 in 2009 and Imperial/St Leonards Road junction and Wraysbury/M25 in 2014.

A council spokesman said since these declarations, air quality has ‘markedly improved’ there.

Concentrations of NO2 (nitrogen dioxide, from vehicle emissions) are now below the objective level of 40 µg/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre), it said.

“While it’s possible to monitor for several different pollutants, our air quality monitoring network is specific to the main sources of pollution in the local area,” said the spokesperson.

The main local source of pollution is road traffic – and NO2 has been the primary pollutant of concern.

Frascati Way – as a main arterial road close to Maidenhead town centre, where major construction works are underway – ‘is monitored as an area likely to see the highest levels of pollution in the borough.”

“No exceedances of the PM10 objective level have been recorded,” said the spokesman. “The recorded annual mean concentration in 2018 and 2019 was 22.8µg/m3, well below the objective level of 40µg/m3.”

The council says it is taking a number of steps to address PM2.5 particulates (less than 2.5 micrometres). These particles, mainly from traffic, can get into the bloodstream and pose the greatest risk to health.

Steps include promoting workplace, school and personalised travel planning; improving facilities for cycling and walking; promoting bus services; the implementation of a scheme for Maidenhead station interchange; and a trial of new electric vehicle charge points.

The petitioners also raised concerns over the thousands more cars that may come as a result of the Borough Local Plan (BLP) – as well as ‘10 years of major construction traffic’. But the Borough says the BLP takes into account changes over time and found there would ‘ultimately be no adverse impacts arising’.

“As part of the planning application process, the BLP requires developers should show how they have considered air quality impacts at the earliest stage possible,” said the spokesman.

The petition so far has 100 signatures and runs until September 8. To view it, visit tinyurl.com/2twdpdpr