Public brand narrow cycle gate in Maidenhead 'discriminatory'

A narrow barrier on North Town Moor has been labelled ‘discriminatory’ to anyone with additional accessibility needs and frustrated cyclists.

The ‘A-frame’ style barrier is located on National Cycle Network route 50 in Maidenhead – but has frustrated people who use the path.

On social media, several cyclists criticised the barrier after struggling to get through it.

Maidenhead cyclist Paul Baker said he was ‘so disappointed’ by the installation of the barrier late last year.

“This is a very useful and popular walking and cycling route between Maidenhead and Cookham. It's traffic free and avoids the busy A4094 Sutton Road which has no footway,” he said.

“The gap was wide enough to cycle through until recently. We should be making it easier for people to choose active travel, not harder.

“Why are we installing barriers like this in 2022? It’s mind-numbing,” he said.

“Although I can get through by dismounting, twisting the handlebars and walking through, it may prevent those less able to use the route completely.”

Other commentators called the barriers ‘discriminatory’ for this reason, noting it is unfriendly to wheelchair or mobility scooter users, specialised bikes or trikes for people with additional mobility needs, or trailers for children.

On Twitter, Windsor Cycle Hub said: “We have to plan our guided rides, for our diverse group of cyclists, on whether we can get every type of bike through these barriers.

“It’s ridiculous that we can’t use stretches of designated traffic-free cycle paths and Sustrans routes in our area. It’s time for change.”

The land belongs to Summerleaze.

A spokeswoman said: “This A-frame barrier has been in place for over four months, it is on a ‘permitted’ cycleway.

“The installation of the barriers was agreed with the Rights of Way staff at RBWM.

“It is designed to allow most types of mobility vehicles and to restrict motorcycles.

“The Summerleaze land to the north has been plagued by motorcycles using this land as a playground over many years. This is both very disturbing to local residents’ peace and quiet and also very dangerous to pedestrians using the public right of way.

“Since the A-barriers have been installed, we have not had any instances of motorbikes on the footpath or cycleway network.”