RBWM and Bucks community pull together to help Ukraine

A number of people in the community have been working hard to fundraise for Ukrainian refugees during the ongoing crisis.

Here are some of the fundraisers people of the Royal Borough have been doing this week.

We will continue to add to this page as more news comes in. Got a story of help for Ukraine? Email adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

BOURNE END: The Bourne End Women’s Institute has made Ukrainian flag ribbon pin badges to raise funds for the relief effort.

It collected donations outside Bourne End Community Centre on Saturday morning.

Having sold out of ribbons, making £1,000, the WI members made more Ukraine ribbons on Tuesday at its Craft and Chat group.

Order online and the WI will deliver locally. Bourne End WI has set up a safe online shop at bourne-end-wi.sumup.link, or alternatively email bourneendwi@yahoo.com

All donations will be passed to the Disaster Emergency Committee.

Visit dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

BURNHAM: A church in the village is inviting people to tie yellow and blue ribbons, wool, and fabric to a tree in the churchyard to show support for Ukraine.

The project, by St Peter’s Church, started on Monday, March 7, and was the brainchild of churchwarden Pam Rogers.

The church is also fundraising for the British Red Cross in Ukraine and had a collection bucket in place during services from Ash Wednesday to Sunday, March 6.

More than £660 was raised.

COOKHAM: The Rotary Club of Cookham Bridge hosted a quiz night at Pinder Hall which raised £2,000 for Ukraine.

Ten tables enjoyed a lively evening solving a variety of questions while enjoying the use of a bar and tasty takeaway meals from Smiles in the village.

The quiz master, Paul Ovstedal, dressed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The Rotary Club is also raising money for charity on April 1, at Pinder Hall with a Bridge Supper.

There are only a few tables left at this event. Contact Nancy Ovstedal at nlovstedal@hotmail.com



MAIDENHEAD: The town’s MP Theresa May has welcomed a recent Government announcement which aims to bring Ukrainians to safety amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Phase one of the Homes for Ukraine scheme will allow sponsors in the UK to nominate a named Ukrainian or a named Ukrainian family to stay with them in their home or in a separate property.

Individual sponsors will be asked to provide homes or a spare room rent-free for as long as they are able, with a minimum stay of six months. In return, they will receive £350 per month.

Royal Borough residents can record their interest on the Homes for Ukraine webpage at homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk

Mrs May said: “The new Homes for Ukraine scheme offers a lifeline to those who have been forced to flee and I hope that residents from across Maidenhead who can provide a home for Ukrainians will consider being sponsors.”

MAIDENHEAD: All Saints Church in Boyn Hill Road will be selling sweet treats next week.

The fundraiser will run from 9am-12pm on Wednesday, March 23, with a tombola and a plant sale also on offer.

It has been organised by a group of Maidenhead women passionate about helping Ukrainians, with cash raised going to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Appeal.

“The idea came from a desire to do something to help Ukraine but also from concerns about the growing number of people who feel anxious, alone or overwhelmed by the situation,” said one of the organisers, Kate Horsburgh.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kate-horsburghforukraine



MAIDENHEAD: On Saturday, March 26, a concert will be held at St Edmund Campion Church in Altwood Road by the Reading Male Voice Choir.

Tickets are free, with all donations on the night going to the Ukraine Red Cross Crisis Appeal.

John Carr, an organiser of the concert and a Rotarian at Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club, said: “We are all devastated by the tragic events in Ukraine, and feel somewhat helpless in what we can do, but the British public, including many local people, are doing as much as they can through donating urgent supplies and money.”

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/readingmalevoicechoir/