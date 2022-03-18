Maidenhead boy keepy-uppies for Ukraine

A Maidenhead boy has raised money for the Ukraine appeal with donations from friends, family, and generous shoppers by performing keepy-uppies outside a supermarket.

James Collins, 11, decided he wanted to help those suffering during the Russian invasion of Ukraine after seeing the coverage of the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

His father, Ben, said the football-mad youngster was originally looking to use the funds to buy food from the Budgens in Highways Avenue where he attempted his mini-challenge on Saturday.

Having set up a placard outside the supermarket, James began his keepy-uppies expecting to ‘make about a tenner’ from shoppers on their way to and from the Pinkneys Green store.

However, both James and Ben were ‘flabbergasted with the generosity’ of residents who donated, meaning the money raised will now go to a charity supporting the people of Ukraine.

Speaking to the Advertiser, his father said: “My wife saw a post on Facebook where somebody in Maidenhead is collecting stuff to send out to Ukraine, and they’ve got a list of things that they want.

“We were thinking of what we could get together – we’ve got some nappies and things from when the kids were little – and James said he wanted to send some food out.

“His plan was to make a sign, go and use his football skills outside Budgens to raise a few quid, go and spend the money on things like UHT milk, and then take them down to the collection.

“He was thinking he would make about a tenner, but, in the end, people were so generous that he was there for just under an hour and we’ve got about £200 now.”

After working out where to stand and ensuring his placard would remain upright, James’ first donations were from a friend’s parents before passers-by started to get ‘even more generous’.

“One lady came up to me and said she hadn’t got any cash but asked whether she could transfer some money,” Ben added.

“His friends, family and even his headteacher have donated, and as word got out, people have put a few more quid in.”

