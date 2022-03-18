Concerns raised over Shoppenhangers Road auction

Concerns have been raised following the sale of a small area of land adjacent to Shoppenhangers Road.

Martin McNamee, chair of the planning group for Maidenhead Civic Society, has written to the Advertiser expressing his concerns over the sale of a 1,197sqm plot of land for £5,000 on Wednesday,March 9.

The land is located between Shoppenhangers Road and Worcester Close, although another section of land has since appeared on the market next to Russet Road.

Although it is unlikely property could be built on a site such as this, a description released prior to the auction said it ‘may be suitable for alternative uses – subject to the necessary planning permission and consents’.

It is not the first time small strips of land have been auctioned off in the borough; in June last year, Boyn Hill residents expressed concerns over similar sales in Bannard Road, Webster Close, Bloomfield Road and Silver Close.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Martin said the Civic Society ‘was not sure who owns’ the land, and that the land had originally be intended for amenity use by residents.

“Most of them are not suitable for planning, and they’re only going for £5,000,” said Martin.

“When you go around Maidenhead, there’s a lot of areas where there’s open space for the settings of the houses to be in.

“We just think they should be protected, rather than going to market and being sold at auction.”

He added it was unclear who would be responsible for maintenance like grass cutting and who would be liable should someone get injured on the land.

“We’re getting concerned that it’s a trend which is getting a bit dangerous, and what will happen is some sites will be big enough to develop and then you’ll be fighting a rearguard action to stop them being developed,” Martin added.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Although this particular site isn’t council owned land, it is part of the adopted highway and remains so.

“In cases such as this, the council will contact the seller notifying them to inform any prospective purchasers that the land is part of the adopted highway and, therefore, cannot be developed.

“As an adopted highway, maintenance of the land, such as grass cutting, falls to the council and our contractor Tivoli.”